Sharon Martens’ story finally heard as family waits to learn its fate

He said it was impossible to imagine how Sharon Martens could have slept through the whole thing oblivious. He said Tom had deliberately kept her out of the night’s terrible events, because two people keeping a story straight was easier than three.

For detectives and the Corbett family, the question has always been: how could she have slept through the violent altercation going on directly above her in the master bedroom of 160 Panther Creek Court, especially when her daughter claimed to have been screaming for help, and when two dogs were barking loudly in response to Mr Corbett being beaten and stuck at least 13 times with a baseball bat?The court heard that Sharon had in fact woken that night.

Something drove the Martens to make this visit, and Sharon claimed it was her fear for her daughter. The phone records showed numerous calls between Molly and Sharon as the Martens made the journey, arriving at 8.30pm.

Sharon Martens told Det Nathan Riggs that Jason Corbett was 'clearly drunk but friendly' when she and her husband arrived at the home he shared with their daughter Molly on the night before his death The children were made to practice ringing Sharon and saying the code word. She told them that she would hear the code word and then call the police so they did not have to.

