Sharon and Anto share a tender moment on Fair City

Sharon and Anto Collins share a tender moment on Sunday night's Fair City. The couple went their separate ways following Anto's gambling addiction but are both concerned about daughter Hayley's engagement to James. On Sunday night, Sharon is furious to learn about Anto’s altercations with James and Rafferty. Sharon and Anto mutually agree to keep away from each other to avoid legal repercussions from the Raffertys - but later on, they share a tender moment.

Sharon urges Hayley to end her engagement. Elsewhere in Carrigstown, Sash informs Tommy about the mystery co-owner but Tommy encourages her to let it go, but this doesn't ease her fears that the silent partner is a criminal. Fearing for Olivia’s safety, Sash tasks Gwen with finding out who the secret partner is. Meanwhile, Juliet live streams Dean’s van and is clearly taken aback by his dire living conditions

