Shane O'Donnell: From Teenage Sensation to Mental Turmoil and Rediscovering Love for Hurling

As he approaches what he says could be his final year in intercounty hurling, the Clare forward reflects on being catapulted into celebrity as a teenager, suffering mental turmoil after a concussion, gaining a new perspective on life while at Harvard University and rediscovering love for the sport at which he excels.





Shane O'Donnell prepares for life after Clare'I did not appreciate the plight of the supporters for Clare until I actually stood in the crowd and watched a couple of our games and, my God, it was just unbelievably stressful.'

Clare Hurling Star Shane O'Donnell Reflects on Fans' Stress During InjuryShane O’Donnell suffered a concussion injury in 2021 which forced him to take a break away from hurling.

