Shane O'Donnell: From Teenage Sensation to Mental Turmoil and Rediscovering Love for Hurling

As he approaches what he says could be his final year in intercounty hurling, the Clare forward reflects on being catapulted into celebrity as a teenager, suffering mental turmoil after a concussion, gaining a new perspective on life while at Harvard University and rediscovering love for the sport at which he excels.
Tributes pour in for The Pogues' frontman Shane MacGowanFigures in the world of music, media and politics have paid tribute to The Pogues' frontman Shane MacGowan, who has died aged 65. Leading the tributes was President Michael D. Higgins, who said in a statement:"Like so many across the world, it was with the greatest sadness that I learned this morning of the death of Shane MacGowan. "Shane will be remembered as one of music's greatest lyricists. So many of his songs would be perfectly crafted poems, if that would not have deprived us of the opportunity to hear him sing them." He continued:"The genius of Shane's contribution includes the fact that his songs capture within them, as Shane would put it, the measure of our dreams - of so many worlds, and particularly those of love, of the emigrant experience and of facing the challenges of that experience with authenticity and courage, and of living and seeing the sides of life that so many turn away from." He said that MacGowan's words"connected Irish people all over the globe to their culture and history" and encompassed"so many human emotions in the most poetic of ways
