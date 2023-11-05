Shane MacGowan shares hospital bed selfie with friend Tom Creagh to celebrate his birthday. MacGowan, who was hospitalized in July, praises Creagh as a living legend and a wonderful friend. Creagh recruited MacGowan to work on The Rockier Road to Poland, which became the unofficial Ireland Euro 2012 anthem. MacGowan's wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, thanks Creagh for his support and wishes him a happy birthday.
