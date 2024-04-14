Shane Lowry's Family Joins Him at the 2024 Masters Tournament

The world renowned golfer might be at the Augusta National Golf Club for professional reasons, but he proved her is just as much a family man during these busy times as ever.

Irish clearly has had some golf tutelage from the best in the business, and Shane took to TikTok to share a video of his daughter on the course.He is clearly a very proud father, letting her know she had done a brilliant job by cheering her on. Shane and Wendy first met when they were on a night out in 2012 with Shane getting down on one knee while on a beach in Dubai in 2014.Their wedding took place a week after The Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia as the pair decided to fly to the Big Apple after previously holidaying there the June before.

