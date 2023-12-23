Shane Lowry, the Irish golfer, recently returned home after a successful season on tour. However, he was disappointed to discover that his Santa Claus beard was real, while the one on the man dressed as Santa was fake. Despite his time at home for Christmas, Lowry is already preparing for his 16th season on tour. As he did not finish in the top 50 on the PGA Tour, he will have to find a different route into the new 'signature' tournaments.

The Great Big Santa Claus Reveal: How to Keep the Magic AliveSuspicious Sally at home this year? Raised eyebrows every time you mention Mr Claus? You may be on the cusp of one of the most bittersweet moments of parenthood: The Great Big Santa Claus Reveal. Amanda Cassidy suggests how to keep the magic alive.

Tributes pour in for The Pogues' frontman Shane MacGowanFigures in the world of music, media and politics have paid tribute to The Pogues' frontman Shane MacGowan, who has died aged 65. Leading the tributes was President Michael D. Higgins, who said in a statement:"Like so many across the world, it was with the greatest sadness that I learned this morning of the death of Shane MacGowan. "Shane will be remembered as one of music's greatest lyricists. So many of his songs would be perfectly crafted poems, if that would not have deprived us of the opportunity to hear him sing them." He continued:"The genius of Shane's contribution includes the fact that his songs capture within them, as Shane would put it, the measure of our dreams - of so many worlds, and particularly those of love, of the emigrant experience and of facing the challenges of that experience with authenticity and courage, and of living and seeing the sides of life that so many turn away from." He said that MacGowan's words"connected Irish people all over the globe to their culture and history" and encompassed"so many human emotions in the most poetic of ways

Priest criticizes Shane MacGowan's funeral serviceShane MacGowan's widow responds to a priest's criticism of the singer's funeral service, which was attended by hundreds of mourners and featured star-studded performances.

Shane MacGowan Celebrates 60th BirthdayShane MacGowan, the singer-songwriter known for his self-destructive behavior, celebrates his 60th birthday. Despite his tumultuous life, he has made significant contributions to music as a member of The Pogues.

Shane O'Donnell: From Teenage Sensation to Mental Turmoil and Rediscovering Love for HurlingShane O'Donnell, a Clare forward, shares his journey from being a teenage sensation to experiencing mental turmoil after a concussion. He also talks about gaining a new perspective on life while studying at Harvard University and rediscovering his love for hurling.

Shane MacGowan's Wife Speaks About His DeathVictoria Mary Clarke, the wife of Shane MacGowan, shares her shock and memories of her husband's death. The Irish singer and musician, known for being the frontman of The Pogues, passed away at the age of 65. Clarke recalls their first meeting and the unique style of MacGowan.

