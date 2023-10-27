Shamrock Rovers win historic fourth League of Ireland title in a row

David Sneyd reports from Richmond Park St Patrick’s Athletic 0 Shamrock Rovers 2 SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE won an historic fourth League of Ireland title in a row courtesy of a 2-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic.

The goals secured all three points against their nearest rivals in the Premier Division, ensuring Stephen Bradley has become the first manager in the club’s history to be at the helm for four successive league triumphs.

Read more:

The42_ie »

St Patrick’s Athletic aiming to deny title to Shamrock Rovers in Dublin derbyHome win against Sligo Rovers earlier in week secures European competition next season Read more ⮕

What time and TV channel is St. Patrick's Athletic v Shamrock Rovers?A potential title-deciding clash takes place this evening. Read more ⮕

Shamrock Rovers four-in-a-row legend backs current team to surpass their recordJohn Coady won four league winners medals with Shamrock Rovers during their remarkable run in the 1980s Read more ⮕

Abbie Larkin opens up about her move from Shamrock Rovers to Glasgow CityAbbie Larkin was fresh home from the World Cup in Australia when she had to pack her bags again. Read more ⮕

St Pat's v Shamrock Rovers LIVE: Score updates, TV channel info, live streamShamrock Rovers can win their fourth league title on the trot if they beat St Pat's tonight in Inchicore. Read more ⮕

Stuart Byrne column: Mirror Sport columnist picks his 'Manager of the Year'League of Ireland legend and Mirror Sport columnist Stuart Byrne has the final word every Friday Read more ⮕