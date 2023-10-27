Shamrock Rovers four-in-a-row legend backs current team to surpass their record

When the tuxedos are dusted down for the annual end of season awards, the ‘four-in-a-row’ tend to have a prominent table of their own at the various events.

READ MORE: Katie McCabe at the peak of her powers ahead of Ballon D'Or awards, says Denise O'Sullivan He made his Rovers debut in 1982 under the legendary John Giles, who current boss Stephen Bradley this week revealed has been a prominent sounding board for him of late.

“But they must get on really well because Stephen said he sat down for nearly three hours with Gilesy! Did I get that when I played for him? I did in my h**e! The heart was ripped from the club and the fallout and the subsequent 22 homeless years nearly sounded the death knell, only for a fan-led revival and subsequent move to Tallaght. headtopics.com

“I was in London at the time and my girlfriend Angie, now my wife, was sending over all the cuttings every week. “But there’s no doubt the team would have gone on to win more. They were on a high and signalled it straight after beating Dundalk in the FAI Cup final (in 86/87).

Stephen Bradley’s future at Rovers needs to be ironed out at the end of this season, amid a disagreement with club chiefs over budgets. Coady said: “When Stephen started first, he got off to a bad start. The abuse he got was incredible. 'Enough is Enough' was one of the banners. headtopics.com

“If they do four-in-a-row, it’ll be an incredible achievement considering what he has dealt with personally with his son Josh, and some of the terrace nonsense early on.Coady continued: “I remember talking to Mick Neville about which one of our four leagues was the hardest and he said the first one.

