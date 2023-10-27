Shamrock Rovers crowned league champions for fourth season in a row after St Pat’s win

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Read more:

IrishTimes »

Abbie Larkin opens up about her move from Shamrock Rovers to Glasgow CityAbbie Larkin was fresh home from the World Cup in Australia when she had to pack her bags again. Read more ⮕

What time and TV channel is St. Patrick's Athletic v Shamrock Rovers?A potential title-deciding clash takes place this evening. Read more ⮕

St Patrick’s Athletic aiming to deny title to Shamrock Rovers in Dublin derbyHome win against Sligo Rovers earlier in week secures European competition next season Read more ⮕

Shamrock Rovers four-in-a-row legend backs current team to surpass their recordJohn Coady won four league winners medals with Shamrock Rovers during their remarkable run in the 1980s Read more ⮕

St Pat's v Shamrock Rovers LIVE: Score updates, TV channel info, live streamShamrock Rovers can win their fourth league title on the trot if they beat St Pat's tonight in Inchicore. Read more ⮕

Shamrock Rovers win historic fourth League of Ireland title in a rowThe Hoops beat St Patrick’s Athletic to replicate the feat of the club’s great side of the 1980s. Read more ⮕