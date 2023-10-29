Shamrock Rovers captain Ronan Finn makes career decision following title win

The Hoops captain is turning 36 in December but insists he feels ready for another campaign as the Hoops go in search of a record-breaking fifth league title in-a-row.

“I'll definitely be playing, 100 percent,” said Finn. “I'm out of contract and I just need to sort one thing out but I'll be playing. “I've no injuries like that so the body feels good and I want to play. Once you're fit and strong, you want to play.”

And with five-in-a-row in his sights, he said: “That has to be the ambition. I don't think that ambition comes away from the group.“I think when you lose your hunger and lose your edge, that's when things start changing but the group is so hungry. headtopics.com

"We've been questioned over the last couple of years but we've won the league with two games to spare so credit where it's due, the group is strong.” He then joined Dundalk ahead of the 2015 season and enjoyed great success under Stephen Kenny, winning a double in 2015 before retaining the league title the next year.

Stephen Bradley was finding his way as a rookie manager but has since hailed Finn as his greatest ever signing, having reinvented himself as a wing-back. “If I hadn't known the club, it would have been a harder decision but because I knew the club, how big it is and the fan base. headtopics.com

