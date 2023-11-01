‘Shame on you’: Robert De Niro shouts at former assistant during court case

Graham Chase Robinson watched with her lawyers while Mr De Niro’s anger built as lawyer Andrew Macurdy pelted him with accusations his client made about De Niro’s behaviour towards Ms Robinson as she served his needs, large and small, from 2008 until several months into 2019.

Ms Robinson (41) is seeking $12 million in damages for emotional distress and reputational harm that she claims has left her jobless and unable to recover from the trauma of her job. She was being paid €300,000 annually when she quit, frustrated by her interactions with Mr De Niro’s girlfriend and the effect she believed it was having on the actor.Robert De Niro gives evidence in Manhattan federal court in New York. Sketch: Elizabeth Williams via AP

The jury is also considering evidence pertaining to a lawsuit Mr De Niro filed against Ms Robinson in which he claimed that she stole things from him, including five million points that could be used for airline flights.Mr Macurdy asked Mr De Niro whether it was true that he sometimes urinated as he spoke to Ms Robinson on the telephone.Mr Macurdy told Mr De Niro he called Ms Robinson “b**** to her face”.

“I was never abusive, ever,” the actor snapped back, though he conceded that he might have used the word in conversations with her. And the claim that he told Ms Robinson he preferred that she scratch his back rather than using a back scratching device drew another angry rebuke from Mr De Niro, who said it might have happened once or twice, but “never was with disrespect or lewdness”.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: CAB seized almost €6.4m in ‘ill-gotten gains’ last year, including luxury cars, handbags and watchesA €28,000 Audemars Piguet watch among seizures made from Graham Whelan when he was staying at the Intercontinental Hotel

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

TODAYFM: Date Set For Trump And His Children To TestifyA date has been confirmed to allow Donald Trump and his children to testify in his $250 million court case.Cal Thomas, Nationally Syndicated Columnist, and M...

Source: TodayFM | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Corrie actor Michael Le Vell has been declared bankruptHe reportedly owes UK Revenue and Customs a six-figure sum and was also left with a hefty legal bill after a 2013 court case.

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Michael Lynn trial: Defence claims senior bank staff kept information ‘off the official record’Witness tells case of former solicitor, accused of €27m thefts, statement of affairs purported to be from his firm a ‘forgery’

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Molly Martens case: Court drama behind pleas of voluntary manslaughter of Jason CorbettDistrict attorney in Davidson County reaches plea deal with both Tom and Molly Martens

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕