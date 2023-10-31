Sexual assault sentence too lenient - Court of Appeal

Dermot Collins SC, for the DPP, told the three-judge court that the"starkest aggravating factor" in the case was the fact that the woman’s clothing had been cut and removed while she was asleep before she woke to find Haig naked on top of her.

The injured party had been out socialising in local pubs and had met Haig and his partner during the course of the night before. Detective Garda Oliver Hennelly told Haig’s sentencing hearing that the woman fell asleep and woke at 6am to find Haig, fully naked, lying on top of her. Her clothing had been removed.While attempting to get dressed, she discovered that her underwear and tights had been cut off by Haig.

This was completely at odds with the evidence of the injured party, who said that she was asleep at all times until she woke naked to find Haig on top of her, Det Gda Hennelly, said.Sentencing Judge Cormac Quinn nominated a headline sentence of two-and-a-half years which he reduced to 18 months. Thereafter, he fully suspended the sentence for a period of two years.

He submitted that the offending in this case came within the middle range and not the lowest range for a sexual assault offence.

