Sexton backed for coaching role as ex-star fears Ireland could lose him

When asked what he thinks should happen with Sexton regarding coaching Ireland, Quinlan told Off The Ball: "Straight in. I don't think he will do it. He's going working with a company now, that's the plan, but you wouldn't want to lose him because of what the development and the progress in the last number of years and because of his quality.

"Obviously to become a coach and to stand in a tracksuit rather than in the shorts on a training field for some people it can take a little bit of time. "ROG (Ronan O'Gara) went straight in to it, Paul (O'Connell) didn't go straight in to it, but he seems to love it now.

"I don't think Johnny Sexton would need time to go somewhere, learn his trade, and all that sort of stuff. I think you could end up losing him if you want him to do that. I think there's a great chance here to try and get him straight in with the Irish team and try to pass on that knowledge, keep going and try to bring the fly-halves and the potential fly-halves that will come in the next few years on to the level that's required.

