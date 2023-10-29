Sex is back in the movies, and the Irish have a lot to do with it

. So you are about to be told, anyway (though not by me). A month or two ago the Guardian speculated about the “This follows much chatter about an alleged new puritanism among younger people. Legions of youthful Witchfinders General gather online to talk about sex scenes not being “necessary?” (It’s not really “necessary” to make a film at all, you know.

It’s not all social-media froth. Just this week a report from the University of California, Los Angeles, argued that the young generation genuinely do want less humping on screens.

Ha ha! The medium will show those spineless Zoomers. By February we’ll be back to the 1970s. This century’s equivalent of Norman Mailer will be queuing up to see this century’s equivalent of Deep Throat in upmarket cinemas. The queasy dairy-enhanced coupling of Last Tango in Paris will have its own torrid reincarnation. And so on. headtopics.com

Are we seeing pushback against the new prudishness? Is the movie industry again allowing adults the opportunity to savour all the lubricious squelch of human experience? Not where it matters, produced by Dublin’s Element Pictures, landed at Venice International Film Festival to deafening hoots. The adaptation of Alasdair Gray’s novel, a sort of high-feminist Bride of Frankenstein, was praised for its wit, daring and extravagance.

So are we seeing pushback against the new prudishness? Is the industry again allowing adults the opportunity to savour all the lubricious squelch of human experience?In truth, art-house and independent films never fully backed away from sexuality. Risky, adventurous cinema was there if you sought it out. What changed was the mainstream. headtopics.com

Longworth likens that shift to the adoption of “a second Production Code”. Unlike the prim regulations that chastened Hollywood from early 1930s, the new code’s terms are, Longworth explains, “dictated less by morality than by economies of scale swathed in pseudomorality”. There is no sign of that changing.

