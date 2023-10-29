Several People Injured After Crush Outside Nightclub in Dublin

The incident, which happened about midnight, saw four people taken to hospital with one woman said to be in a serious condition.Ambulances, the fire brigade and the Gardaí attended the scene and the street remained closed for a number of hours. Luas services were suspended.
The extent of the injuries or the cause of the crush is not yet known, though the Independent reports that a Dublin university may have been hosting a celebration in the club.
Ireland Headlines
Man charged after three pedestrians injured in incidentA man has been charged following a crash that left three pedestrians injured in Dundalk, Co Louth. Read more ⮕
Man seriously injured following assault in LimerickA man has been left with serious injuries following an assault in Limerick city in the early hours of this morning. Read more ⮕