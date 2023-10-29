Several People Injured After Crush Outside Nightclub in Dublin

The incident, which happened about midnight, saw four people taken to hospital with one woman said to be in a serious condition.Ambulances, the fire brigade and the Gardaí attended the scene and the street remained closed for a number of hours. Luas services were suspended.

The extent of the injuries or the cause of the crush is not yet known, though the Independent reports that a Dublin university may have been hosting a celebration in the club.HorrorDocumentary about the murder of Grace Millane will air tonightMinimum wage is reportedly set to increase on Budget DayMet Éireann pinpoints day temperatures are set to soar this week

Several Fatalities And Scores Injured In German Rail CrashThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Weather warning issued for several counties as miserable Saturday night in storeThe affected counties are set to be battered by heavy, and potentially thundery, downpours which could lead to saturated ground conditions Read more ⮕

Man charged after three pedestrians injured in incidentA man has been charged following a crash that left three pedestrians injured in Dundalk, Co Louth. Read more ⮕

Man seriously injured following assault in LimerickA man has been left with serious injuries following an assault in Limerick city in the early hours of this morning. Read more ⮕

Multiple petrol bombs thrown at police officers responding to fire in Co DownNobody was injured during the course of the incident Read more ⮕

More than 30 killed, scores injured in Egypt car crash, state media saysCollision involving bus and number of other vehicles on desert road leaves dozens dead Read more ⮕