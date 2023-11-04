Several Formula 1 Fans Injured as Storm Hits Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying

Several Formula 1 fans suffered minor injuries as a heavy storm suddenly battered the circuit during Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying, Mirror Sport understands. Friday's session was ended prematurely when the storm hit the Sao Paulo track. Huge gusts of wind preceded heavy rain and lightning in the Brazilian city, leading to race control red flagging the session with a few minutes left in Q3.

So all the drivers avoided danger on track, but videos on social media showed the grandstands took a battering from the heavy winds. And that led to the roof of one collapsing with spectators still inside. Dramatic footage was shared on social media showing the wind ripping the roof off one grandstand. And a photographer shared an image of another which had collapsed, claiming he "nearly got decapitated by falling debris". READ MORE: Met Eireann maps out exact areas facing washout as Ireland to be hammered by 48-hours of rain Formula 1 and the race promoter have yet to make official comment about damage done by the storm. But it is understood that, luckily, only minor injuries seem to have been sustained, limited mostly to cuts and scrapes. They were not directly related to the collapsed stand roof, but sustained in other ways as they were leaving the circuit. Storms are set to continue to batter the area until the early hours of the mornin

