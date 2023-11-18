Services and Opening Times at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral

Second Sunday before Advent. Services at 10am Holy Communion (said; no sermon or hymns - traditional form), 11am Sung Eucharist (contemporary form) and 3:15pm Choral Evensong (sung). MON to SAT at 9:30am Morning Prayer (said). WEDNESDAY, as well as Saints and Holy Days at 9:30am Holy Communion, contemporary form. OPENING TIMES for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov- March) and until 5pm (April- Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward.

YOU WILL BE most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services; or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Shane Forster, Dean of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City - Further information is available by, visiting our website at:- On Sundays, the Cathedral is open for Choral Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. It is open for Afternoon Prayers from 1pm- 1:15pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Cathedral also hosts a Ministry of Healing service on a Friday at 1pm in the Hall. Visitors to S





🏆93. IrishTimes » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HERDOTİE: – SSE Airtricity & League of Ireland team up with LGBT Ireland ahead of jam-packed Pride weekendSSE Airtricity and the League of Ireland have teamed up to support LGBT Ireland in June because incase you didn't know, it's Pride month!

Source: Herdotie | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Israeli diplomat in Ireland deletes tweet which suggested Ireland funded Hamas tunnels in GazaAdi Ophir Maoz, the deputy head of mission in Dublin, suggested Irish people should ‘look in the mirror’ if they are wondering who funds the terror tunnels

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

RTEBUSİNESS: Google Ireland, Meta Ireland and TikTok win EU caseThe EU Court of Justice has ruled that Google, Meta and TikTok, which all have their European headquarters in Ireland, cannot have additional obligations imposed on them by other member states.

Source: RTEbusiness | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Weather Ireland: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránIreland weather: Amber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Republic of Ireland to take on Northern Ireland at Windsor ParkThe rivals will meet in Group B1 on Tuesday 5 December at the National Stadium, where the Northern Ireland senior women’s team last played in April 2022

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

THE42_İE: Windsor Park to host Nations League meeting of Northern Ireland and Republic of IrelandThe sides will meet at Belfast’s National Football Stadium on 5 December.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »