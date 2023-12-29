Seriously Sound Food Co. in Talks with Aldi to Sell Plant-Based Chicken Nationwide

The Kerry-based Seriously Sound Food Co. is in talks with Aldi to sell its plant-based chicken nationwide. The company's chicken alternative products are already available in Dunnes Stores, Tesco, and SuperValu after a soft launch in January. Talks with Aldi are expected to be completed in 2024.





