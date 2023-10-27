Serena Williams wins Wimbledon and Twitter can’t get enough

as the greatest female tennis player of all time, but there’s a case for calling her the greatest ever, male or female.

The American wrapped up victory over Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon in straight sets, 7-5 6-3, to claim her 22nd career grand slam.Williams has dominated her sport, being at the top of the game for more than a decade and a half, so it is more than fair to consider her in discussions of the greatest ever.Anyway, congratulations to Serena Williams on Grand Slam singles title No. 22. Absolutely the greatest athlete we've ever seen.

If Venus' beaming smile as she watches her sis win again doesn't gladden your heart, then nothing will

