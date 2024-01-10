Serena Caulfield's Exhibition 'Dream Baby Dream' Explores the Intersection of Landscape, History, and Memory

The work of Wexford-based artist Serena Caulfield combines colour saturation and a dreamlike quality as seen in her new exhibition “Dream Baby Dream” …I find it difficult to pinpoint or categorise my work, or situate it within a particular “tradition”, as it can float between landscape, historical/classical painting and personal recollection/memory. I shift between the abstract and the figurative. I think that artworks can become both universal and personal with the introduction of allegory.

My work contains each of those elements, but what’s most important to me is that when someone comes to look at my work that they feel something. The word “surreal” bugs me a little bit, but there’s definitely a dreamlike quality to my work. I hope that my paintings can evoke something personal for the viewer, where the search for narrative can parallel the reality of memory, or lack thereo





