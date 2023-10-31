Senior employee of centre dedicated to late priest secures order preventing role replacement

Mr Walsh claims he is the national director of the centre, which is located at Attymass near Ballina. The facility serves as a spiritual and visitor centre in honour of Fr Peyton, who was born in the area.

The court heard that Mr Walsh has worked as the defendant’s national director and as the centre’s manager since 2016, with his position renewed in 2021. In September, Mr Walsh claims, he was informed his employer intended to appoint an executive director, who he would have to report to directly instead of his employer’s board. He claims many of the duties he had performed have been assigned to the executive director, who, the court heard, is a Catholic priest working for the centre. The proposed executive director was due to take up the position this Wednesday.

However, no undertakings were given by the employer to him, resulting in Mr Walsh’s lawyers making the application to the High Court. He fears the proposed appointment will damage his reputation within his community and it has left him marginalised, ostracised and isolated.

