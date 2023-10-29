Semi-Final Showdowns Ahead In Today’s National Camogie League

Two semi-final showdowns will take place in Division 1 and if you don’t have anything planned for the day, you should really make a point of going to see them as they are set to be two crackers.

First up, Galway and Kilkenny will go head-to-head in what is set to be one of the biggest and most competitive games of the league. Galway topped their group off the back of a draw game against Limerick and have progressed steadily through the league, ending with a flourish with a 2-23 to 0-9 win over Wexford.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny finished runners-up in their group, second only to an extremely dominant Cork side. The 2014 League winners will be hoping to bag a spot in the final once more today when they battle against the Tribeswomen.In the other semi-final, All-Ireland champions Cork will do battle with Limerick in Charleville GAA at 2pm. headtopics.com

Cork have dominated the group stages, comfortably winning four games from four. Their defence has been the shining star of this campaign for them, but they will need to find some fire power if they are to see out Limerick.

Limerick may well be the dark horse of this game, having also had a strong defensive record in this league. Undefeated so far, and having drawn with Galway, this should be a very interesting match. headtopics.com

