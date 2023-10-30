Selena Gomez is rocking a new hairstyle and it could be our favourite one yet

For the last few months, Selena Gomez has been spotted sporting a “lob”, which is short for a long bob and slightly longer than a short bob – geddit? Yeah, confusing.

But anyways, Selena’s hair has been some version of this short cut for the past year, first cutting her tresses in March 2017.But having been spotted out and about yesterday rocking super long hair, it looks like Selena has decided now is the perfect time for a serious change.

Who knows. But from the outside looking in, it looks like Selena doesn’t seem too bothered by the news, spending the weekend partying on a boat with friends as well as doing some retail theraphy in SoHo, New York. headtopics.com

Opinion: Selena’s swimwear photoshoot needs to open the conversation morePosing unedited for her latest collab with La'Mariette, it was so refreshing to see a normal body that hasn't been morphed into something it's not. Read more ⮕

Rising card fees causing big problems for businesses, industry group warnsIrish Small and Medium-sized Enterprise association warns on costs Read more ⮕

– Adorable! America’s Got Talent Hopeful Proposes To His Girlfriend On StageThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Pippa Middleton admitted she would never eat this item for breakfastThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Half-Naked Helen Flanagan Posts Bedtime SnapThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

An Interesting New Twist Has Been Revealed For the Lucy Beale SagaThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕