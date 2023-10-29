Seen & Heard: Government drops ‘use it or lose it’ land plan

Bletchley Park, England, where tech industry leaders will gather this week for the AI Safety Summit. Photograph: Jack Taylor/Getty Images.

The newspaper says the clause does not feature in the latest draft of the new Planning and Development Bill, which Government hopes the Oireachtas will pass into law before the end of the year. A decision not to include the clause in the new law would mark a significant win for developers and a U-turn by housing minister Darragh O’Brien, who has frequently promised to introduce the measure.My brother was a war photographer who died by suicide. His pictures comfort me

Brown is the latest to add his voice to fears that the badly drafted provision would hit the racing and breeding industries, which employ thousands of people in rural Ireland. The fundraising will support the firm’s expansion into Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as aiding its continued push into Britain, says the newspaper. headtopics.com

The firm offers finance to “lower mid-market companies with funding requirements of between €3 million and €50 million,” The Sunday Times notes.European tech entrepreneurs will this week consider how the region can produce giants to rival US behemoths such as Google at the AI Safety Summit in Bletchley Park, Milton Keynes, near London, The Observer reports.

Coconut oil: 13 clever uses you might not have heard of yetThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Love Island stars seen leaving London nightclub minutes before triple stabbingThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

This Is Definitely The Most Horrifying Food Story That We’ve EVER HeardThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Possibly the Greatest Medley We Have EVER Heard…The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

– The Conjuring, Nothing You Haven’t Seen Before But Still Delivers The ScaresThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Fallout from Cabinet meeting sees shift in Government’s stance on refugeesSome believe that Roderic O’Gorman’s intent is to highlight that a drastic slashing of Ireland’s offering to refugees is needed to make coming here less attractive and in turn lower the numbers arriving Read more ⮕