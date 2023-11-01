See inside Cheap Irish Homes' Maggie Molloy's spacious Tipperary farmhouse

After leaving her native Wexford to buy a home in Tipperary, Maggie set up an Instagram account called Cheap Irish Homes, sharing the hidden gems with bargain price tags in lesser known parts of the country.

The popularity of this Instagram account soon resulted in Maggie fronting a TV series of the same name on RTE One, where each episode sees the property expert help potential buyers find their dream home without breaking the bank.

Here, Maggie tells us how she came to buy her home in Tipperary and you can check out some of the pictures below.I bought my first home aged 23 – my journey began when I was renting in Wexford. I had been working full-time for a couple of years so I just thought I would go into the bank one day and see what this mortgage deal is about. No one in my family ever had a mortgage, it was a totally new thing to me, so I didn’t have anyone to ask about it. I had a chat with the bank in my local town, they gave me mortgage approval for €110,000. I was on about €30,000 at the time, but in Wexford that price would maybe get you a site.

