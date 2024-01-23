Security operation at funeral of gangland 'murder victim'

A major security operation was mounted yesterday at the funeral of gangland 'murder victim' Jason Hennessy. Gardai were out in force and formed a ring of steel around the funeral over fears there could be reprisals for the killing of Tristan Sherry who was killed minutes after he shot Mr Hennessy. The slain 48-year-old’s coffin arrived at Saint Patrick church, Corduff, Dublin on a vehicle recovery truck belonging to his business.

In a Hulk-themed coffin, his remains were carried into the church by pallbearers after being removed from the truck, which was emblazoned with tributes referring to the deceased as 'the boss man' and 'Daddy Jay'. Mr Hennessy, who was known to gardai and facing a money-laundering trial next year, sustained gunshot injuries after killer Tristan Sherry entered Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown on Christmas Eve, and opened fir





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man shot by Christmas Eve gunman dies in hospitalJason Hennessy Sr, who was shot by Tristan Sherry on Christmas Eve, has died in hospital after being in critical condition. Hennessy Sr was initially expected to survive but his condition worsened over the past week. Gardai are now preparing for further violence after his death.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Massive Security Operation Planned for Funeral of Murdered GangsterGardai are preparing for the funerals of gangster Jason Hennessy Snr and his killer Tristan Sherry, amid fears of revenge attacks. The situation in West Dublin, where a long-standing feud has been ongoing, is described as a 'powderkeg'. Increased police presence is expected in the area.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Karen Byrne's Special Moment on Dancing with the StarsKaren Byrne describes seeing her partner Jason Smyth's face after their debut performance on Dancing with the Stars as the most special thing she experienced on the show. They are now planning a routine to portray his vision impairment.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Prisoners Send Tribute to Family of Dead MurdererPrisoners in a maximum security jail send a teddy bear and cushion tribute to the family of deceased murderer Bernard Fogarty. The tribute was sent ahead of his upcoming funeral service. Investigations into Fogarty's death are ongoing.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Israel to Shift Combat Approach in Northern Gaza, Says Defence MinisterIsraeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has announced a scaled-down 'new combat approach' in northern Gaza in the next phase of the war. He mentioned a document entitled a 'Vision for Phase 3' which includes the idea of Israel keeping security control while an Israeli-guided Palestinian body runs day-to-day administration. The United States and other countries would oversee the rebuilding process. However, his office clarified that the phase has not yet begun and the ideas are Mr Gallant's personal views.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Security operation at funeral of gangland 'murder victim'A major security operation was mounted at the funeral of Jason Hennessy, a gangland 'murder victim', due to fears of reprisals. The funeral took place at Saint Patrick church in Corduff, Dublin, with the deceased's remains carried in a Hulk-themed coffin. Jason Hennessy was shot by Tristan Sherry, who was killed minutes later. Hennessy was known to the police and was facing a money-laundering trial.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »