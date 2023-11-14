The very exciting collaboration with Trish Deseine and Neff continues. Every month we will bring you seasonal recipes from Trish at home in France, perfect for entertaining, cooking at home and cooking for you. As we fully embrace autumn, I love to add sweet notes to my cooking to help fend off any dreary wintery blues and this month’s menu uses wine and fruit to add depth and tang to dishes.

Kale and apple are wonderful together, and added to a smoky-salty bacon base, they all make for a terrific autumnal soup which is good as is for a weekday supper, or elevated to a smarter dinner starter status. My lamb stew benefits from a slow simmer in some good red wine alongside added carrots and parsnips to give a rich, earthy background. Meanwhile the luscious orzotto soaks up the acidity and flavour of white wine as a first layer for some smooth sweet pumpkin and tender roast chicke

Seasonal Recipes with Trish Deseine: Wine and Fruit

