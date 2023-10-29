– Season Two Of Serial Is Here

The story of Season Two centres around US army sergeant Bowe Bergdahl who spent five years imprisoned by the Taliban after he deserted his post in Afghanistan.“In the beginning of my captivity, after my first two escape attempts, for about three months I was chained to a bed spread-eagle and blindfolded,” Bergdahl wrote.

The soldier was branded a traitor by many leading conservative politicians in the USA, with a military investigation into the case still ongoing.

Kane scores from own half, bags hat-trick as Bayern hit Darmstadt for 8The England captain has now scored two hat-tricks in nine Bundesliga games this season. Read more ⮕

Jailed serial killer Yousef Palani to be segregated from other prisonersThe 23-year-old, caged for life for murdering Michael Snee and Aidan Moffat in April 2022, will be moved from Dublin’s Mountjoy prison to the high security Midlands jail once he is medically assessed Read more ⮕

Two of our favourite Irish women will be on the Late Late Show tomorrowThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Two women hospitalised after dog attack in Waterford CityPitbull attacked woman in her 30s and another in her late teens on Friday in St John’s Park area Read more ⮕

Two women hospitalised after serious dog attack in WaterfordThe dog, understood to be an XL Bully Pitbull, attacked one woman aged in her 30s and another who is in her late teens Read more ⮕

Two women hospitalised after Waterford dog attackTwo women were hospitalised with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog at a house in Waterford city. Read more ⮕