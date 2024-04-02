Search underway for Ireland's latest millionaire

The search is on to find Ireland’s latest millionaire, who scooped a life-changing prize in a special Lotto Plus Raffle event over the weekend. The player stands to pocket an astonishing €1,000,500 after their ticket was selected in the Saturday, March 30 draw. While the Lotto Plus Raffle typically sees between 60 and 120 winners of €500 in every draw, Saturday’s draw saw one player enjoy an even higher windfall due to a special event.

Each of the tickets with the winning Lotto Plus Raffle number drawn on Saturday night were entered into a once-off random draw where one ticket was selected to win an additional prize of €1 million. READ MORE: People warned against pouring Baileys down the sink after Easter celebrations While every ticket holder who had the winning Raffle number won €500, one player won €1 million, in addition to the usual €500 prize. The winning Raffle number was: 8794. The National Lottery has issued an appeal for all punters to check their numbers carefull

