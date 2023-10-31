Search of lands in Mayo under way after man, 42, goes missing

Gardai are appealing to the public for help in locating him as searches are being conducted of lands in the local area of Foxford.Aidan is described as being around 6ft in height with a thin build, fair coloured hair, brown eyes and a beard.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 42-year-old Aidan Howley who is missing from Foxford, Co. Mayo since Tuesday, 31st October, 2023. "Aidan is described as being approximately 6ft in height with a thin build, with fair hair, brown eyes and a beard."Aidan’s family are concerned for his welfare and have sought assistance from An Garda Síochána in locating him. Searches of lands in the locality are ongoing.

"Anyone with any information on Aidan's whereabouts are asked to contact Ballina Garda station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."

