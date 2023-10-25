Sean McDermott's club: Remembering The Big Time

Declan Bogue YOU’D KNOW THE elder statesmen and stateswomen of the Sean McDermott’s club in Birmingham. They are the ones with that curious accent mixture where Irish and Brummie meet. A lilt on top of a lilt and distinguishable to the trained ear from the London Irish patois. They are also the ones who remember The Big Time.

When the British champion teams went straight into the All-Ireland club series back when the competition itself was a little bit illicit and not fully inside the GAA establishment. In 1975 they won the Warwickshire and British championships, beating London champions, the Kerry-centric Kingdom in the final of the latter. That put them in to an All-Ireland quarter final and they spent a winter training hard in Highbury Park in the Moseley district. Eventually they met Roscommon Gaels in Dr Hyde Park on 8 February 1976. By half-time, they were ahead 0-6 to 0-1, without a blanket defence in sight. Despite the best efforts of Hugh O’Connor and Paddy Bent leading the defence, their lack of regular games cost them for fitnes

