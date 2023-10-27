Sean Dyche finally responds to Everton facing record-breaking points deduction

Sean Dyche has swatted away the "noise" surrounding Everton, as the Premier League look to impose an unprecedented punishment.

The Toffees are facing a 12-point deduction for allegedly breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, which would be the biggest points deduction in Premier League history. It's believed the Merseyside club are confident of being clear by an independent commission.

Everton have been accused of going £266.8million over budget by the Premier League. They will robustly defend their case by arguing that exemptions, including those related to Covid, are to blame for the overspend. It's unclear when the matter will end. headtopics.com

Dyche spoke to reporters on Friday for the first time since the news of his club's potential punishment broke. Everton are 16th in the Premier League table - just three points above the drop zone - and will face West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.

"I think there are loads of stories out there nowadays, particularly things of this type," said Dyche when asked about Everton's potential points deduction. "But at the end of the day, the commission will decide. And when they do, we'll find out." headtopics.com

If implemented, Everton's points deduction would be the biggest in Premier League history. Middlesbrough were handed a three-point deduction for failing to field a team in 1997, while Portsmouth were deducted nine points for entertaining administration in 2010.

Worryingly for Everton fans, both Middlesbrough and Portsmouth went on to suffer relegation in the same season as receiving their respective deductions. If the punishment was implemented today, the Toffees would find themselves on -5 points. Other punishments are also on the table for the cash-strapped club, such as a fine or a transfer embargo. headtopics.com

Read more:

IrishMirror »

History of Premier League clubs deducted points hint at bleak future for EvertonEverton could be deducted 12 points this season - and the history of Portsmouth and Middlesbrough in the Premier League suggests a worrying future for Sean Dyche's side Read more ⮕

Everton could face 12-point deduction over alleged breaches of financial rulesIf the reported recommendation was implemented, Sean Dyche’s side would drop to the foot of the Premier League on minus-five points. Read more ⮕

Plaque unveiled in memory of Sean Foster, first child killed in Easter 1916 RisingBoy was two years old when he was shot dead as his mother pushed pram away from gun battle in Dublin Read more ⮕

So You Think You're an Adult: I'm in a constant cycle of feeling worthlessBarbara Scully, Declan Buckley and Sean Moncrieff help tackle listener dilemmas... Read more ⮕

Seamus Coleman pays touching tribute to Bill Kenwright after death at 78The Everton captain paid tribute to the club's chairman after he passed away on Tuesday. Read more ⮕

Moyes hails 'perfect chairman' Kenwright for taking chance on him at EvertonWest Ham manager David Moyes has paid tribute to Bill Kenwright after the former Everton owner passed away at the age of 78, having recently undergone surgery for liver cancer Read more ⮕