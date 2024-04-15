Sean Cavanagh criticizes Leinster Championship after Dublin's dominant win over Meath

Sean Cavanagh has labelled the Leinster Championship 'pitiful' after Dublin 's 3-19 to 0-12 mauling of Meath at Croke Park on Sunday.

"It almost feels as if it’s getting worse. It’s pitiful the Leinster Championship at this stage, there’s no competitiveness, you almost start to ask what’s the point? No one has been able to solve the problem of Dublin's dominance in the province, but Cavanagh believes the answer to the conundrum is right in front of our faces and thinks the GAA should perhaps consider putting Dublin in a different provincial championship in a similar manner to how the Galway hurlers play in the Leinster Hurling Championship.

Sean Cavanagh Leinster Championship Dublin Meath Croke Park Disappointment Format Competitiveness

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sean Cavanagh slams 'pitiful' Leinster Championship and suggests Dublin change'It’s pitiful the Leinster Championship at this stage, there’s no competitiveness, you almost start to ask what’s the point?'

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Sean Cavanagh believes Derry have the depth now to win SamMickey Harte will brainwash Derry's players into believing they have the ability to beat Kerry and Dublin in the Championship.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Cavanagh: We are shooting ourselves in foot by taking Championship out of summerThe Tyrone legend believes April is the wrong time of year for the Championship to begin

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

'The Leinster championship is pitiful. Offaly go on to play Dublin and you feel sorry for them'Seán Cavanagh has questioned the need for a competition which has a clear winner every year.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Kildare 0-16 Wicklow 1-12 recap and result from Leinster Football Championship clashKildare 0-16 Wicklow 1-12

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Colm O'Rourke criticizes Leinster senior football championshipColm O'Rourke, the Meath boss, has labeled the Leinster senior football championship as a 'shambles' after Meath's heavy defeat to Dublin. Dublin secured their 40th consecutive victory in the competition, winning by 16 points. O'Rourke suggests that the championship should be played before the league to avoid uncertainty for teams.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »