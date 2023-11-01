Seán Moran: Exactly 20 years ago the GAA’s international project reached its zenith

The GAA team was there to play the second test of that year’s series on Friday. The first encounter in Perth hadn’t gone brilliantly and Ireland trailed by 10. The crowds were out. Ireland’s test at the MCG attracted 60,235 – actually more than the rugby in Docklands Stadium, albeit which had a lower capacity – and a record 122,736 sweltered in their finery at the races, including enough county board officials to generate a Congress quorum.

That night in the MCG, they lost on aggregate but shared the tests. It was an intense performance. Ireland captain Graham Canty’s battle with Barry Hall, who had disposed of a number of markers in the first test and scored 13 points as well as having about five inches on the Cork defender was fascinating.

Steven McDonnell’s goalscoring also attracted notice but it was a great team effort in keeping with the best hopes for the internationals even if the notion of established players making the transition in their mid-20s was purely speculative.

Decline came incrementally, the two core non-negotiables eroding in front of our eyes. In 2004 an unimpressive Australia got walloped by Ireland in the first test and in the following game a premeditated attack on the home team’s best performers from the previous week caused mayhem as Irish players reacted in kind.

At the end of the day, Pat Daly, the GAA’s lead on the internationals and who with the AFL’s Kevin Sheahan had patiently devised and evolved the rules, stood on the pitch in the aftermath and shook his head; “I think they’ve finished it,” he said disconsolately.

