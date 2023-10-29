Seán Moncrieff: I wasn’t one of the victimised boys in my school. I was lucky

'I knew some fantastic teachers. But even they knew what was going on. Everyone did. Everyone thought it was normal.' Photograph: iStock

So, a couple of weeks back, I brought the sisters out to dinner, along with Daughter Number Two’s girlfriend and Daughter Number Four. Whether at home or in a restaurant, dinners have always been noisy in my family. Everyone has plenty to say, including Daughter Number Four. Even when she was pre-verbal, she’d sit at the dinner table, eat and roar, effectively modelling what she saw her much older siblings doing.

It was all intended as mildly shocking examples of people who had lost control; who perhaps were never temperamentally suited to teaching.

. Some were wonderful and never laid a finger on anyone. Others would deliver a belt across the head, with varying degrees of intensity, if you were cheeky or not paying attention. And others were bullies.

Naturally, no one complained about it; I saw strapping Leaving Cert-age boys assaulted by much smaller teachers, yet if the student resisted physically, even verbally, they risked suspension or expulsion. headtopics.com

