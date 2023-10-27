Scouts are on the lookout for Miss Dublin… with a twist to the competition this year

Scouts are calling all Dublin gals to apply for the role of Miss Dublin as entries for this year’s competition have officially opened.

Ladies from Dublin North, South, East and West are asked to apply if their between the ages of 17 – 27, with the four hopefuls going forward to the Miss Ireland contest on June 9. Brendan Marc Scully from Miss Ireland said that the competition is going to be even bigger and better this year with a few surprises, or ‘modern twists’ as he says, thrown in. However, the ‘modern twists’ haven’t been announced yet.

“We have some new additions to the format of the competition which we will be revealing shortly but it will have a modern twist that I think reflects the changing nature of Ireland and Irish women in particular. headtopics.com

“Every year we find someone that is a little bit different from the last which reflects the nature of the competition. We are really looking forward to meeting the hopeful contestants and making someone’s dreams come true.”

Open castings are only a week away and will take place on May 8 in Twenty Two on South Anne's Street in Dublin.

