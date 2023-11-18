Scottish Rugby Apologises to Family of Siobhan Cattigan

Scottish Rugby has apologised to the family of Siobhan Cattigan, admitting “we should have managed this tragic situation better”. The Scotland Women’s backrower died aged 26 in November 2021, with her family saying undetected rugby-related brain damage caused a significant decline in her health.
Cattigan, who won 19 caps, suffered two concussions on international duty and her loved ones claiming she was not given the required assistance from the SRU for brain injuries and criticised the governing body for not holding an independent inquiry into the circumstances that led to her death. Two years on, however, recently-appointed Scottish Rugby chair John McGuigan revealed that he had met Cattigan’s parents, Neil and Morven Cattigan, and her partner Ann Taylor, in person over recent months, to say sorry on behalf of the governing bod
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »
Source: JOEdotie | Read more »
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »
Source: The42_ie | Read more »