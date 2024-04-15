Scottie Scheffler's Victory at the Masters and Upcoming Fatherhood

Scottie Scheffler paid tribute to his wife Meredith after his incredible -11 victory at the Masters in Augusta on Sunday evening.
Read more: Tommy Fleetwood's marriage to manager Clare, 22-year age gap, son Franklin and net worth He added: "It's a very special time for both of us. I can't put into words what it means to win this tournament again. I really can't put into words what it's going to be like to be a father for the first time. I'm looking forward to getting home and celebrating with Meredith. It's been a long week here without her, but I'm just looking forward to getting home.
"But honestly my head has been spinning since I got off the tee. I can't even really tell you who was in the film or in the video other than Meredith."Ahead of the annual event, he told organisers that if Meredith went into labour, he wouldn't be able to compete and he would leave the golf course to be by her side. Speaking to ESPN ahead of teeing off, Scottie said: "If she calls me while I’m on the 17th, then I better go home.
