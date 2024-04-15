Scottie Scheffler dominates the Masters with a strong finish

Gavin Cooney IT WAS A finale to make a heresy of the old creed that the Masters only begins with the back nine on Sunday.

No sport is as volatile as golf and few of its stages are as capricious as Augusta National, but Scottie Scheffler is inevitable. And inevitable in a way the game hasn’t seen since Tiger Woods. This year he returned to the Masters, stood tall amid its toughest conditions for years, and – if you’re being very generous to the rest of the mere mortals in the field – had the tournament sewn up with four holes to go.

Advertisement As it turned out, there were a couple of screws jangling loose in Scheffler’s famously controlled irons across this week - he started his final round outside of the top-25 in the approach play stats – and he missed his first three greens on Sunday, but his chipping and putting bailed him out when he needed them.

This was the moment Scheffler took a look around him and decided, in the purest form of sporting dominance, enough of this nonsense. Scheffler took a bogey of his own on 11, but snuck a look at the scoreboard overlooking Amen Corner’s watery grave as he strode away. In the space of 20 minutes he saw his three closes challengers all card double bogeys and fall at his feet in the space of 20 minutes.Aberg was the only one of the trio to bounce back, birdieing 13 and 14, and then chucked away all momentum by snapping his tee shot on the par-five 15th way left.

Scottie Scheffler Masters Golf Tournament Victory Dominant Player

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scottie Scheffler edges into Masters lead while Tiger Woods makes unwanted historyWorld number one leads by one shot from Collin Morikawa while Woods shoots 82 for his worst score at Augusta

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Scottie Scheffler leads by one heading into final round at The MastersThe American recovered from a mid-round stumble to get back to seven-under Par.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Scottie Scheffler continues dominance as he secures second Masters green jacketWorld number one secures second Major title after closing 68 earns him four-stroke win

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Dominant Scottie Scheffler wins second Masters title in three yearsScheffler kept his cool as his competition melted on Amen Corner to win by four shots.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Masters tee times: Rory McIlroy grouped with Scottie Scheffler and Xander SchauffeleShane Lowry to start is competition at 5.24pm on Thursday evening alongside Akshay Bhatia and JT Poston

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Scottie Scheffler hot favourite for The Masters with Rory McIlroy also fanciedScheffler is priced as low as 7/2, while McIlroy is the leading outsider at 10/1.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »