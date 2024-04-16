Scientifically Proven: Coca-Cola Tastes Better at McDonald's

The combination of being ice cold, the perfect fizz and the distinctive taste of Coca-Cola is hard to beat, but it's now scientifically proven that it does taste better at McDonald's than at home.

According to food scientist Abbey Thiel there's a scientific reason your soft drinks tastes better at McDonald's than it does just buying a can of pop from the shop or getting it out of the fridge at home.Thiel told Parade : "Soft drink producers will usually have their own water supplier or a filtration system to increase the quality of water.

It's not just a myth that the drink tastes better from McDonald's as a Reddit thread titled 'Does McDonald’s Coke really taste the best?' has users praising the fizzy drink at the fast food restaurant and how it tastes different. One user posted: "Hands down, my favorite place to get a coke." Another added: "It’s the straw that makes it. I used to get McDonald’s on the way in to the pizza place I ran.

