Schools in 7 counties to close tomorrow as Storm Eunice approaches

Schools in seven counties will close tomorrow as Storm Eunice approaches the country and is set to batter the southwest coast,weather warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry and is in place from 3am tomorrow until 8am. The storm is set to bring blizzard-like conditions with heavy snowfall, destructive winds, heavy rain and a risk of flooding.

Elsewhere, a Status Orange snow warning has been issued for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo, Roscommon, where schools will also close. School bus services in both Cork and Kerry were cancelled on Friday after Met Eireann issued the warning today.

“Storm Eunice will track quickly over Ireland tonight and Friday morning bringing severe and damaging winds,” Met Eireann said. “Southwest winds veering northwest will reach mean speeds in excess of 80 km/h with gusts in excess of 130 km/h. Some coastal flooding, especially at high tide.” headtopics.com

The advice for schools currently is to consider not opening where there is a warning related to wind and the advice should coincide with when students and staff would be travelling to and from school. School boards of management have the authority to make these decisions on health and safety grounds depending on their own situation.A Status Orange storm warning has also been issued for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Clare, Waterford, Limerick and Tipperary and is in place from 3am Friday until 11am.

A Status Orange snow warning has also been issued for Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Mayo and Roscommon and is valid from 3am tomorrow until 3pm.

