Schoolchildren and Others Stabbed in Dublin Attack

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has described the attack on schoolchildren and others on Parnell Square as “brutal and barbaric”. Gardaí have launched an investigation after five people, including three young schoolchildren, were stabbed in north inner city Dublin on Thursday lunchtime. One girl aged 5 has sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving emergency medical treatment in CHI Temple Street.

A boy aged 5 and a girl aged 6 years, who received less serious injuries were brought to CHI Crumlin for treatment. The boy has since been discharged from CHI Crumlin. The adult female in her 30s is being treated for serious injuries at the Mater Hospital. READ MORE: Parnell Street Dublin incident LIVE updates as three children and woman 'stabbed' near school An adult male in his 50s is also being treated for serious injuries at a Hospital in the Dublin Region. The male in his 50s is a person of interest in this investigation. An Garda Síochána is not looking for any other person at this time. The incident has been widely condemn across the political spectru





