Say Yes Ann! (And Keep Your Eyes On The Road): Another Public Irish Proposal Pops Up

Today, one lucky lady who passes by Newland’s Cross on the N7 will get a shock as she sees what her loved one has spent a bit of time and effort on.

“Paul” wants “Ann” to marry him. The sign is decorated with a few red hearts, an obligatory bunch of roses and a sweet reminder to keep her “eyes on the road”.Here’s hoping Ann runs into a red light at the crossroads today… and fingers crossed she says “Yes”!reader Lauren Finnegan emailed us and said that she has seen a very similar (identical, we think!) sign in Navan, Co Meath.

If you have anything to add or spot anything on your travels around the country, be sure to email us atBy Jody CoffeySurvey reveals the most popular places for proposals this Christmas season104-year-old woman says the secret to a long life is ‘a Guinness a day and don’t marry’‘I’ve asked my 18-year-old daughter to pay €86 a month for bills – now she claims I’m mean’‘Am I wrong for making my wedding... headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group Read more ⮕

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS Read more ⮕

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon Read more ⮕

AI having a positive impact on job creation and workplaces, conference toldAlmost one-third of Irish firms surveyed by Ibec say the technology is improving their productivity Read more ⮕

Irish Women in Business: Niamh Martin of NIMA BrushThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Gift Grub: Who Should Be Honoured In The New Irish Women's Museum?There's been talk of a brand new National Women's Museum to honour wonderful Irish women. The idea is to highlight the achievements of women in Ireland from ... Read more ⮕