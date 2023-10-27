Save, Steal or Splurge – See Which You Can Buy For €35, €80 and €265

It’s Christmas party season and we don’t know about you but any excuse for dress shopping, window or the real thing, is okay with us.

Christmas festivities give us the perfect opportunity to indulge in our love of sparkle and glitter so we’ve made sure to include a couple of glitzy options. However, if you’d rather play it safe with a LBD, the Michael Kors dress from Harvey Nichols (complete with statement shoulder detail) is a brilliant investment buy.This is a really pretty piece and at an affordable price too. If your style is feminine, then this piece is sure to please. Pair it with dainty sandals and if you’re feeling brave, add a splash of colour with a bold clutch.If sparkle is your bag, then this glittering mini dress might be what you’re looking for.



