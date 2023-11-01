Savage 'spiked bat' attack leaves teen fighting for life as gardai investigate

He was initially rushed to Sligo University Hospital – but his condition was so serious that he was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in north Dublin. That is the country’s national expert site for treating serious head injuries - and sources have told us the boy is now critically ill.

Investigators believe the attacker picked on the two teens out of badness – and neither of the victims have any links to criminality.One suspect aged 15 was arrested this afternoon and is now being questioned by gardai.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating a serious assault on a male youth in his teens that occurred in Sligo town, on the evening of Tuesday, 31st October 2023.“The male youth was taken to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries. He is currently continuing to receive treatment at Beaumont Hospital.

“The scene was preserved for technical examination this morning (Wednesday 1st November 2023) and an investigation is continuing at Sligo Garda station. “A male juvenile, aged in his teens, has been arrested this afternoon and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice act, 1984, at a Garda Station in Co. Sligo.“Any persons with video footage of this incident are asked to make it available to Gardaí, as are any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the Mailcoach road between 6:45pm and 7:15pm.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

