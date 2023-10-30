Saudi Pro League can’t rent a crowd even after spending a fortune

Having ploughed close enough to a billion Euros in to buying some of football’s big-ish names last summer, and paying them eye-popping salaries, the Saudi Pro League would, you’d imagine, have expected interest in its teams from the country’s 36 million population to have soared.

But that wasn’t even the lowest of the season so far, 14,867 seats in the 15,000 seater Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium left empty for the game between Al-Riyadh and Al-Okhdood. Mauricio Pochettino upsets the Wolverhampton Tourism Board by doubting that his wife will want to spend her wedding anniversary in the city ahead of Chelsea’s Christmas Eve game.Inter Miami’s trip to China does not go to plan

So, how are plans for the China trip going? Well, first one of the games was switched from Qingdao to Haikou, which did not go down tremendously well with Messi devotees who had booked flights to and accommodation in Qingdao, the distance between the cities just the 2,500km.

France Football provided a clue: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won 12 Ballon d’Ors between them, with only Luka Modric breaking their stranglehold between 2008 and 2021, Karim Benzema winning it last year.

Spurs' Ange Postecoglou might be getting a tune out of his players, but he's not overly impressed by the tunes coming out of the dressingroom. Diane Caldwell, who won her 100th cap for Ireland last Friday, on being part of the team's backing band, allowing the likes of Katie McCabe and Denise O'Sullivan tinkle the ivories.