Saudi Arabia ready for summer or winter World Cup after rapid bid process

“Of course, we are ready for all possibilities,” Misehal told AFP late on Tuesday at the Asian Football Confederation awards in Doha, when asked about the tournament’s timing. With the 2026 tournament set for the US, Canada and Mexico, and 2030 destined for Spain, Morocco and Portugal with South American involvement, only candidates from the Asian and Oceanian confederations were eligible for 2034, due to Fifa’s continental rotation policy.

Saudi clubs backed by the Public Investment Fund sovereign wealth vehicle have signed off hundreds of millions of dollars on star footballers this year, hiring the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema in an unprecedented binge.

However, SAFF said hosting the tournament is an “honour and privilege”, in a statement posted on social media late on Tuesday. That would make Saudi the first country to organise the newly-expanded, 48-team World Cup on its own, after the joint hostings in 2026 and 2030.

