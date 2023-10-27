Sarah Jessica Parker Speaks Out About THOSE SATC 3 Rumours

Sarah Jessica Parker sparked a fan and media frenzy this week when she posted a picture to Instagram that seemed to hint at a

Well. I guess the cat’s out of the (little brown) bag. As usual, we will keep you posted on every detail as we are able. I’m under a strict gag order until then. Xx, SjHowever, the star has now taken to Instagram again this week, to put the record straight, stating that the secrecy had actually surrounded her new shoe collection.

Pinch me, I’m dreaming. After months and months of sworn secrecy, I can finally shout the news from the rooftop. Or even better, from the iconic @bloomingdales awning. Welcome to New York, @sjpcollection. You’re going to love it here. Finally, a permanent home in NYC. Ps. Forgive me for any previous misunderstandings. Twenty lashes with a wet noodle. Yours forever, Sj x“Welcome to New York, @sjpcollection. You’re going to love it here. Finally, a permanent home in NYC,” she wrote. headtopics.com

