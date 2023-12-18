Sarah Davies: From Gymnast to Weightlifter

In this instalment of our Women in Sport series, we hear from Sarah Davies on her sporting inspirations, biggest goals, and the importance of grounding yourself. Beginning her sporting journey as a child gymnast, Sarah Davies tried out many different sports, playing golf to a high standard before she came to Weightlifting at 19 years of age. Since then, she has been to three Commonwealth Games, winning the 2022 Games.

She has been to multiple World and European Senior Championships, winning medals at both. Sarah also finished fifth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.I remember the first time I walked into the gymnastics centre as a child. I immediately fell in love with the sport. In 2002, was fortunate enough to meet Beth Tweddle before she went on to compete in the Manchester Commonwealth Games. It was from meeting Beth and watching the games that I knew I wanted to compete at a Commonwealth Games.I started Weightlifting at university in Leed





