Saoirse Ronan lands exciting new role in a satirical comedy-thriller

“With her career in question and the child’s behaviour spiralling, she makes a series of bad decisions that lead to her accidentally taking and locking this ‘bad apple’ in her home.”Talk about complicated!is expected to take place next Spring, so we will sadly have to wait another while before we can actually see it on our screens.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Shamrock Rovers captain Ronan Finn makes career decision following title winNewly crowned champions Shamrock Rovers travel to play Cork City on Monday. Kick-off at Turner's Cross is 4.45pm.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Moneypoint could burn coal past 2025 deadline, regulators sayESB keeping power plant open beyond scheduled closure as a backup to strained electricity system

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: The key to a happy life involves gossiping, according to over 55sIt also involves not working in an office and staying away from alcohol. Cool.

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: The Irish Can Expect Downpours for The Next Eight Years According to A Weather GuruThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

IMAGE_MAGAZINE: How to find new storage spaces in your home, according to an interior designerInterior designer Deirdre O’Connell knows that storage is an issue in many of our homes. Here are clever storage ideas to help add more.

Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Five people hospitalised after building collapses in Mayo villageFive people have been hospitalised after a building collapsed in County Mayo this morning, according to Gardaí.

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕